Timeform's best greyhound bets for Friday 13 March 2020

HEADFORD ACTOR (Trap 6) - 19:26 Nottingham

HEADFORD ACTOR mixes it in this grade along with A1 company at this track and was a game winner on penultimate start. He got himself too far back last week, but with plenty of pace on the inside, Headford Actor will hopefully get a pitch out wide before his stamina kicks in.

HIGHVIEW PEACH (Trap 2) - 19:42 Nottingham

A winner in this grade in January, HIGHVIEW PEACH hasn't really threatened of late, but runs like that are inevitable given her propensity to miss the break. She ought to be finishing off with a rattle, and in the hope she can latch on early, this assignment is well within her compass.

SWIFT FREDERICK (Trap 6) - 19:57 Nottingham

The dip to A5 class worked the oracle for SWIFT FREDERICK here last week, displaying a gutsy attitude to get up on the line. The grader has left him in the same band of race and as the sole wide seed, the make-up of this contest looks ideal in his quest for the follow up.