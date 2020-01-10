Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Friday 10 January

LEITRIM PRODUCT (Trap 2) - 15:49 Crayford

LEITRIM PRODUCT is an infrequent winner and, despite some good recent performances, disguised by in-running troubles, she now finds herself in A8 grade for the first time. If she traps as well as she can, she can lead all the way against a modest set of opponents.

WESTMEAD VERA (Trap 3) - 18:09 Monmore

WESTMEAD VERA is the one that takes our eye in the 18.09 at Monmore. The white comes into this A8 event with form figures of 122, all in this grade, and both of those last two runs can be upgraded a little as she missed the break. We say a little, as she is often a slow starter, but she hasn't been at Monmore long, having started her career off at Henlow, so it wouldn't be a surprise if this more galloping venue eked out a bit more improvement from her.

OUR PIGGY BOY (Trap 6) - 20:27 Central Park

OUR PIGGY BOY is the only wide runner on show in the 20:27 at Central Park and ought to be cherry ripe now on his third start back from a break. He looked to need the run on his first start back, fading late, but sustained his run for much longer last time, and looks set to get back to winning ways in this A2, as befits a greyhound who landed a hat-trick in A1 company last summer.