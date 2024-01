Poxy Roxy (Trap 4) - 19.14 Nottingham

Nottingham's 19.14 is an A7 affair distinctly lacking depth and arriving easily the least exposed, POXY ROXY (Trap 4) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top. Understandably still a little on the weak side given she's a mere August 22' whelp, there's still been encouragement from the youngster, including when tying up only late on two starts back. Rating the likely leader in this field and holding good claims on expected final time, there's highly likely more to come on the clock following just two competitive outings and we're hopeful she proves tough to dislodge if getting loose on the front end.

Kylenoe Bilbo (Trap 4) - 19.49 Nottingham

Boasting a pretty impressive card campaigned in Ireland KYLENOE BLIBO (Trap 4, 19.49) has transferred the fine early speed to his exploits on these shores, a ready winner of a C&D Intertrack event over Christmas. Seemingly finding the tough 500m trip at the limit of his stamina, he looks sure to make an even greater impact over this 305m distance as he gains further experience and he should prove tough to contain this evening with another smash break from the boxes.

Coppice Kaiser (Trap 6) - 21.21 Nottingham

Heat two of the Arc Standard Trophy features at 21.21 and following a strong of consistent efforts, Newcastle raider COPPICE KAISER (Trap 6) is fancied to come out on top. A versatile sort mixing four and six bends with equal measure, Jimmy Fenwick's charge boasts a 33% record when operating around Colwick Park and he's fancied to out trap his nearest rival Kind Cian (Trap 5) on the run up and sustain a strong run to come out on top.