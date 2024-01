Sheffield - 15:37 - Back Clonearls Best (Trap 5)

Clonearls Best (T5) is fancied to build on recent success returned to open company. Firmly established as a top-end grader over two and four bends, Elaine Parker's charge boasts a good record at the South Yorkshire venue and, with another slick exit from the boxes, he's fancied to account for these rivals off the second bend.

Towcester - 17:18 - Back Druids After Glo (Trap 3)

Druids After Glo (T3) earns our vote to come out on top here. A low-mileage October '21 whelp, he didn't look entirely at home when campaigned around Romford initially. However, he was well served by the switch to this more galloping track subsequently and went down only narrowly to a resurgent sort over C&D last time. Displaying good early pace on that occasion, a repeat should see him in front early doors again and he can maintain the gallop and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.