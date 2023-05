Knock Zia (Trap 6) - 19.09 Sheffield

The Time Greyhound Nutrition Puppy Sprint features our first selection at 19.09 and having been reeled in only by another smart sort in a C&D event last week, KNOCK ZIA (Trap 6) can confirm the promise of that effort and resume winning ways. A mere September 21' whelp, the daughter of Dorotas Wildcat boasts blistering early pace and well-housed as the sole wide seed, she can avoid possible scrimmaging inside and come home in front.

Epic Guy (Trap 1) - 19.58 Sheffield

We step up to the 660m trip at 19.58 with the maiden stayers in action and having showed promise on his previous try over six bends EPIC GUY (Trap 1) gets our vote to build on that now. Quick to make his mark over four bends at the South Yorkshire venue, it's feasible to think he can lead this field on the short run to the opening corner and he can maintain the gallop and have enough in reserve to fend off the challengers late on.

Crossfield Cora (Trap 5) - 20.27 Sheffield

The main event on the card in the TGN 3-Steps to Victory Final at 20.27 and having not put a foot wrong at the track to date, CROSSFIELD CORA (Trap 5) gets our vote to confirm her stamina for the 660m trip and come out on top again. Setting the standard on her four-bend exploits, her latest make-all success in an impressive 28.63 was a blistering display and she can make another bold bid from the front.