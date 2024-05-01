Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Zesty Lemon can prove too sharp

Sunderland - 14.04 - Back Zesty Lemon (Trap 1)



ZESTY LEMON (Trap 1, 14.04) progressed steadily from a low base at Sunderland last year, successful as high as A2 level prior to her enforced break. Improving steadily in recent weeks post-season, she displayed her customary early dash before tiring off the final bend. Given a real chance by the grader, she won't need to find much more on the clock to get seriously competitive in this company and we're hopeful she can produce a bold showing on the rails.

Perry Barr - 20.14 - Back Flyhigh Sophie (Trap 1)

We head over to Perry Barr at 20.14 were FLYHIGH SOPHIE (Trap 1) looks the one to side with. Not ideally suited to sprinting, she was a good winner on her four-bend debut two starts back. Not seen to anything like best effect when runner-up latest, that was still an effort containing a good deal of promise and with potential for better still, we're hopeful she can prove too strong for some more exposed rivals.

Romford - 21.51 - Back Private Bucks (Trap 1)



Following a spell on the side-lines, PRIVATE BUCKS (Trap 1, 21.51) has returned in good form over Romford's 400m circuit, posting her best effort on the clock since the turn of the year when runner-up 11 days ago. With fitness improving all the time and the fact she remains relatively unexposed, there's a good chance she can improve a little more on final time and with a clear run, the daughter of Burgess Bucks looks a lead player this evening.