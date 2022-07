Rushmoor Zara (Trap 1) - 18.36 Sheffield

Having made a successful return from an absence in A4 Sheffield company in May, RUSHMOOR ZARA (T1) has failed to add to her tally since. She didn't do a lot wrong when second in a blanket finish 10 days ago and while she can get it wrong out of the boxes, Rushmoor Zara usually displays plenty of zip to the bend. If she can turn handy in the 18.36, she's fancied to run down the likes of Peters Gift and Shady Batman.

Baby Sham (Trap 6) - 18.51 Sheffield

BABY SHAM (T6) was progressing pretty sharply during the spring and was better than ever when recording win number three in this grade last month. Her last two runs are easy to excuse on account of early crowding and with the switch to the stripes not expected to be an issue, she could be the way to go in the 18.51 affair.

Emoskis Girl (Trap 1) - 19.58 Sheffield

An Open-class winner over six bends at Monmore late in 2021, it hasn't really happened for EMOSKIS GIRL (T1) at Sheffield following a couple of 40+ day breaks this year. That said, she got to within a short-head of landing an A3 on her penultimate start and with the grader now assisting by easing Emoskis Girl into A4 class at 19.58, she now looks ready to take advantage.