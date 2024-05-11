Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: You're my boy Blue

Monmore - 19.44 - Back Magical Bluebear (Trap 5)

Over at Monmore, MAGICAL BLUEBEAR (Trap 5, 19.44) is a youngster well worth siding with to continue on his upward curve. 3-4 in competitive action to date he marked himself down as a pup to keep firmly on side when smashing through the 16-second barrier at Towcester recently and with prior course knowledge on his side, the son of Good News is fancied to prove a cut above these rivals.

Doncaster - 19.53 - Back My Blue Boy (Trap 3)

MY BLUE BOY (Trap 3, 19.53) hasn't found winning easy since a facile victory in open class company over C&D in March. Yet far from disgraced on the clock subsequently, the grader has afforded him some leniency this evening and fancied to be much closer to the lead on this occasion, he's expected to play a lead role.

Doncaster- 20.56 - Back Ballymac Levi (Trap 5)

We remain at Doncaster where prolific scorer BALLYMAC LEVI (Trap 5, 20.56) looks to hold sound claims of adding further success to his tally. Following a short spell on the sidelines through lameness, he showed no ill effects when running out a comfortable winner in A1 company 7 days ago, typically strong at the finish. Entitled to be a little sharper again for that run, he ought to prove tough to beat.