Grandma Roo (Trap 3) - 16.04 Sheffield

GRANDMA ROO (Trap 3, 16.04) is still very much in the infancy of her career as a November 20' whelp on the back of just seven career starts and, having showed clear signs she's ready to strike again of late all looks set fair for a big run. Barrie Draper's charge wasn't disgraced from an unpromising position on her most recent outing (also met with trouble-in-running) and with sound claims of turning handy at the least from the white jacket, we're hopeful she can get it right at the boxes and make a bold bid on the front end.

Young Burke (Trap 3) - 20.21 Nottingham

Nottingham play host to the opening rounds of the Premier Greyhound Racing Eclipse this evening and we think YOUNG BURKE (Trap 3) could provide a spot of value when he lines up in heat four at 20.21. A top-end operator at Yarmouth, he's a strong running sort that should be suited to the demands of Nottingham and in the hope he can turn handy behind trail-blazing Untold Yen (Trap 4), we're hopeful he can power home from the three-quarter point and prove tough to contain.

Peejays Magic (Trap 4) - 20.46 Yarmouth

We head over to Yarmouth for our final selection at 20.46 an A2 over the demanding 462m circuit and PEEJAYS MAGIC (Trap 4) looks to hold solid claims of adding to his tally. A model of consistency in recent weeks, the balance of his form reads very well in the context of tonight's race and with one of his sub 5.40 breaks, he can lead those inside and make every post a winning one.