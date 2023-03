SWIFT ONION (Trap 3, 19:09 Yarmouth) has been lightly raced on the back of seasonal rest and, having displayed promise on two of her last four starts, she could well be ready to strike. Successful in A1 company back in the autumn, her latest run is easily overlooked on account of the bad crowding early doors and, with a clear run this evening, the daughter of Malachi is expected to be seen in a totally different light.

Prolific following his switch to Nottingham last summer, AVONGATE ROSS (Trap 5, 20:06 Nottingham) has continued the good work following a short spell on the sidelines, rattling off a quick-fire graded hat-trick in A1 company two weeks back. Boasting smashing early pace, the December 20' whelp ought to be well served by the return to this 480-metre trip and, with greater course knowledge than the majority of his rivals, he can trap fast and take full advantage from the front.

Comfortably one of the least exposed in this line-up, YECANTCODAOIFE (Trap 2, 21:01 Yarmouth) gets our vote to open her account at the fourth attempt. Producing easily her most encouraging effort to date when runner-up five days ago, she's entitled to take another step forward on the clock as a June 21' youngster and, in a race lacking depth, she ought to prove tough to beat.