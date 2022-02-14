Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Yeats has the answers

Up To You (Trap 6) - 16:04 Sheffield

Up To You (T6) is fancied to end a losing run stretching back to December. Nigel Saunders' bitch has been hit and miss at the boxes of late but arrives having filled the runner-up spot on two of her last three starts and, with a clear run, it is hoped she can come out on top in a race lacking depth.

Churchill Bruno (Trap 6) - 20:52 Nottingham

Lynn Cook's Churchill Bruno (T6) is fancied to confirm the promise of his latest run and come out on top. Running on well for second from an unpromising position, that effort stands up to close scrutiny on the clock in this evening's field and, with a clear run around the opening couple of bends, he's fancied to open up down the back straight and stamp his class on this field.

Kilara Yeats (Trap 1) - 21:11 Nottingham

The likeable Kilara Yeats (T1) is fancied to enhance his already impressive strike rate. An easy winner in this grade three starts back, he was only reeled in late by another leading operator around this venue seven days ago. Far from reliant on an early lead, he's fancied to bide his time early doors and announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.