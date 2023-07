Sportsmans Flash (Trap 5) - 18:28 Doncaster

Sportsmans Flash (T5) hasn't the most compelling of strike rates but that shouldn't detract from the fact she's a most likeable sort and, coming here on the back of a string of consistent displays, she looks to hold sound claims. A strong-running sort at the 450-metre trip, she's not lacking for early pace either and, with good claims on expected final time, the July '21 whelp is fancied to deservedly resume winning ways.

Acomb Alfie (Trap 2) - 19:36 Doncaster

Acomb Alfie (T2) fully confirmed himself back in top form on his travels at Perry Barr recently and is fancied to continue the good work. The lack of prior course knowledge isn't expected to inconvenience Kevin Ferguson's charge and, in an open race lacking depth, he can soon be making the best of his way home on the inside.

Wraysbury Babe (Trap 4) - 19:56 Doncaster

The highly-admirable Wraysbury Babe (T4) looks to hold sound claims of enhancing her already impressive record. Successful on two of her last three starts in A1 company, a recent solo sprint trial ought to have blown the cobwebs away following a short break and, in a race lacking depth, she should prove tough to contain.