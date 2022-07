Droopys Samantha (Trap 5) - 19.07 Monmore

We head over to the Midlands for our first smartplay on Saturday in the Ladbrokes.com 480 and DROOPYS SAMANTHA (Trap 5, 19.07) can gain compensation having been reeled in close home over C&D on her latest outing. A finalist in last year's Oaks at Perry Barr, Kevin Hutton's classy tracker has been lightly raced since, her run 7 days ago only her fourth competitive outing since last October. However, with fitness now on her side, she should soon be front rank from the orange jacket and should prove difficult to peg back.

Droopys Rubicon (Trap 4) - 21.48 Sheffield

Sheffield's 21.48 contest is a tightly-knit affair on paper and with that in mind there could be a spot of value in the shape of DROOPYS RUBICON (Trap 4). She wasn't disgraced when fourth from an unpromising position in this grade 9 days ago, taking a step forward from her reappearance run in the process. With stronger form to her name earlier in the year, she does need to escape early scrimmaging around the opening corner but in the hope she has the pace-setters in her sights off the second bend, it would come as no surprise to see her play a lead role.

Worsboro Cruise (Trap 1) - 22.16 Sheffield

Our final selection at Owlerton comes at 22.16 and it could be another Barrie Draper in-mate in the shape of WORSBORO CRUISE (Trap 1). A December 20' whelp, he gained a breakthrough success at the start of the month and has run with credit in defeat on each of his 2 starts since, not far off his best recorded time despite meeting with crowding latest. Open to further progress, it's anticipated he can follow his trail-blazing kennel mate Brennans Tuchel (Trap 6) around the opening couple of bends and assert from the three-quarter point to deservedly gain a second career success.