Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Work From Home out for compensation

Catrigg Carafe (Trap 3) - 16.23 Sheffield

Having made the breakthrough in this grade of A7 in December, CATRIGG CARAFE's (Trap 3, 16.23) record has been mixed at best. However, John Sharp's bitch is still in the infancy of her career and wasn't seen to best effect last time. Having displayed a level of consistency at the boxes of late, seizing an early lead is distinctly possible from the white jacket this afternoon and in a race lacking depth, she may well prove tough to peg back.

Lemon Tossy (Trap 4) - 19.51 Nottingham

We step up in class for our final two selections at Nottingham, kicking off with LEMON TOSSY (Trap 4, 19.51). A stylish scorer at Towcester last month, his subsequent trial around Colwick Park was a more than respectable first effort. Far from reliant on an early lead, he promises to step up plenty on that and with a clear run, is fancied to follow up.

Work From Home (Trap 1) - 20.36 Nottingham

The Attheraces Sprint Trophy takes place at 20.36 and despite letting backers down last week on the back of an early bump, we're hopeful WORK FROM HOME (Trap 1) can make amends and sign us off with a success. Producing an uncharacteristic moderate break seven days ago, the son of Laughill Blake is much better than that effort suggests and drawn in the red jacket on this occasion, we're hopeful he can boss matters early doors and regain the winning thread.