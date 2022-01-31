Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Work From Home can get the job done at Nottingham

We kick off in Sheffield's first race at 14:04 and whilst arriving on a losing run stretching back to November, we're hopeful STEEL CITY BUCK (Trap 5) can put it all together and regain the winning thread. Twice a runner-up in higher grade last month, he's had little go right of late, knocked over on his most recent competitive outing. However, a solo spin over 480-metres suggests all is well and from what looks a good make-up in the orange jacket, he can turn handy out wide and assert from halfway.

Our final selection from Owlerton comes at 17:22 an A6 over the standard 500-metre trip and CORKYS FLYER (Trap 3) may well be the one to side with. A winner over the sprint trip last month, she's not got competitive on each of her last two starts over four bends. However, the drop in grade is an obvious plus in a race lacking depth and Joy Andrews' charge is fancied to turn front rank on the inside and can maintain the gallop to come out on top.

We step up in class for our final SmartPlay selection at Nottingham, with WORK FROM HOME (Trap 2) fancied to land the Arc Maiden Sprint Trophy at 20:06. A winner of a C&D, D2 contest in December, he's been far from disgraced in higher grade since, filling the runner-up spot on two of his last three starts. On balance, there's more to come from Lynn Cook's charge over the sprint trip and he's expected to be front rank from lid rise and play a lead role.