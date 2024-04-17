Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Won Direction

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets from Hove on Wednesday.

Hove - 15.27 - Back Dans Direction (Trap 2)

DANS DIRECTION (T2) has some reasonable Irish form to his name and tight in the betting on his Hove debut, he couldn't show what he could do having been tangled up on a couple of occasions. An A7 win should really be a formality, hopefully the 15.27 contest this afternoon.

Hove - 16.06 - Back Gorgeous Girl (Trap 4)

GORGEOUS GIRL (T4) poses a conundrum for punters in the 16.06 in that she's coming out of season so is unlikely to be at peak fitness. The flip side of that is the grader has given her a massive chance easing her into A6 company (runner-up in an A4 in December) so she's worth risking.

Hove - 17.19 - Back Paradise Hailey (Trap 1)

Having graded on at A11 level, PARADISE HAILEY (T1) has progressed very nicely, producing a career-beat effort when landing an A6 contest last week.
A strong stayer over the standard 500m trip, Paradise Hailey us fancied to overcome a single-grade rise in the concluding race at 17.19.

