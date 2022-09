Gartcloss Axel (Trap 6) - 14.54 Newcastle

We head to Newcastle for top-grade action at 14.54 an in our book this could well prove a good opening for GARTCLOSS AXEL (Trap 6) to get back to winning ways. A dual A1 winner in August, he did some running to get in to contention on the back of an uncharacteristic slow break seven days ago before tying up late on. In truth, this rates one of the weaker top-grade contests the son of Good News has faced of late and with his trapping boots back on, he should prove tough to contain this afternoon.

Witton Top Man (Trap 5) - 19.26 Sunderland

Our first selection at Sunderland comes up at 19.26, with WITTON TOP MAN (Trap 5), who is proving largely consistent, taken to eke out a little more improvement and gain a third course victory. Essentially a strong-running type, he had little go right from an early stage when fifth in this class of A6 last week. However, it's not out of the question he can get himself handy in a race lacking unexposed types and with a clear run, Jill Sutherst's charge could well be up to taking lead honours.

Ardevan Sienna (Trap 3) - 21.01 Sunderland

Our second selection features at 21.01 and having took a step forward on the clock despite meeting with defeat seven days ago, ARDEVAN SIENNA (Trap 3) looks to hold solid claims of going one place better. Sectional ratings suggest the daughter of Premier Fantasy should soon be firmly on the speed come the first bend and a repeat of her latest 27.83 should be enough to see her take her course record to four from nine.