Top-grade action at 19:09 and in our book this may well be a good opening for BERTIES CHOICE (Trap 6) in an A1 that doesn't rate the strongest on paper. Not known for quick starts, Paul Miller's charge nevertheless boasts a good strike rate at the North East venue and arrives on the back of a pair of solid efforts in defeat, not least when runner-up in open class latest. His draw as the sole wide seeds looks a useful one with potential for scrimmaging inside and, fancied to be on the heels of the leaders off the second bend, he can power home best of all out wide to land the spoils.

Our next selection at Sunderland with GAULTIER FIASCO (Trap 3) fancied to end a losing run stretching back to early May when she lines up in the 20:27 contest. The daughter of Taylors Sky has showed early dash without being at her best of late but lines up in a race largely lacking depth this evening and, if stealing a march on her rivals around the opening couple of bends, she's expected to prove tough to peg back.

We wait until the final race on the card at 21:16 for our third selection with low-mileage WITTON NORMA (Trap 4) fancied to back up last week's make all success. A progressive daughter of Laughill Blake, early pace is her most useful asset and with potential for better still, she can trap best, seize an early lead and put up another bold front-running bid.