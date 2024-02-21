Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wise bet at Hove

Hove - 14:29 - Back Ower Girl Ziggy (Trap 2)

We head to Hove at 14.29 and having hit the ground running following seasonal rest, OWER GIRL ZIGGY (Trap 2) may well be able to cope with her latest rise in class. Forging clear off the second bend for her latest success in A4 company, as a June 22' whelp she's open to further progress on the back of just 5 careers starts and with another swift break, may well prove tough to contain.

Hove - 16:24 - Back Wiseacre Ranch (Trap 3)

Following a spell on the side-lines WISEACRE RANCH (Trap 3, 16.24) has found some improvement in recent months, adding to her tally late last month and highlighting a race of this nature is within her grasp when runner-up on her penultimate start. Always on the backfoot following early crowding

latest, she's much better than that effort would imply and we're hopeful with a clear run around bends 1 & 2 she can home best of all to add to her tally.

Romford - 18.38 - Back Droopys Pamela (Trap 3)

We head to Romford this evening at 18.38 at following a couple of bumpy rides, DROOPYS PAMELA (Trap 3) can dispel those and get back on track. Far better than recent efforts would imply the daughter of Dorotas Wildcat boasts a good deal of early pace and, with a vacant trap to her immediate outside, she can use that room to manoeuvre and add to her already impressive tally.