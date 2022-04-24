Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Winky catches the eye at Henlow

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 5) - 18:17 Henlow

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 5) looks set for more glory in the 18:17 race. He opened his account in fantastic style last week, bursting out of the traps and soon in command. More success surely beckons.

MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 6) - 20:23 Henlow

MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 6) makes plenty of appeal in the 20:23 contest. She's won a couple of these already this month and finished strongly when second to another in-form rival last week. This looks easier this evening and she's the one to beat.

TOMMYS WINKY (Trap 6) - 21:18 Henlow

TOMMYS WINKY (Trap 6) is interesting in the 21:18 finale. A classy performer at Monmore in 2020/21, he's not had much luck in two runs at Henlow on the back of some pleasing trials and probably retains all his ability. He could be far too good for these if it all clicks again tonight.