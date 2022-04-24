Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Winky catches the eye at Henlow

Henlow 24th Apr (A6 460m)Show Hide
Sunday 24 April, 9.18pm
|1. Badminton Bale
|2. Cubed Refinance
|3. Crickleowl Rose
|4. Holycross Fusion
|5. Bandita Diana
|6. Tommys Winky
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Henlow on Sunday evening.
"He could be far too good for these if it all clicks again tonight..."
Timeform on Tommys Winky
BANGON ELVIS (Trap 5) - 18:17 Henlow
BANGON ELVIS (Trap 5) looks set for more glory in the 18:17 race. He opened his account in fantastic style last week, bursting out of the traps and soon in command. More success surely beckons.
MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 6) - 20:23 Henlow
MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 6) makes plenty of appeal in the 20:23 contest. She's won a couple of these already this month and finished strongly when second to another in-form rival last week. This looks easier this evening and she's the one to beat.
TOMMYS WINKY (Trap 6) - 21:18 Henlow
TOMMYS WINKY (Trap 6) is interesting in the 21:18 finale. A classy performer at Monmore in 2020/21, he's not had much luck in two runs at Henlow on the back of some pleasing trials and probably retains all his ability. He could be far too good for these if it all clicks again tonight.
