Premier League Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

Politics Live Blog

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Winky catches the eye at Henlow

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Henlow on Sunday evening.

"He could be far too good for these if it all clicks again tonight..."

Timeform on Tommys Winky

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 5) - 18:17 Henlow

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 5) looks set for more glory in the 18:17 race. He opened his account in fantastic style last week, bursting out of the traps and soon in command. More success surely beckons.

MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 6) - 20:23 Henlow

MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 6) makes plenty of appeal in the 20:23 contest. She's won a couple of these already this month and finished strongly when second to another in-form rival last week. This looks easier this evening and she's the one to beat.

TOMMYS WINKY (Trap 6) - 21:18 Henlow

TOMMYS WINKY (Trap 6) is interesting in the 21:18 finale. A classy performer at Monmore in 2020/21, he's not had much luck in two runs at Henlow on the back of some pleasing trials and probably retains all his ability. He could be far too good for these if it all clicks again tonight.

Henlow 24th Apr (A6 460m)

Show Hide

Sunday 24 April, 9.18pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Badminton Bale
2. Cubed Refinance
3. Crickleowl Rose
4. Holycross Fusion
5. Bandita Diana
6. Tommys Winky
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays