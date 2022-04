Up To You (Trap 6) - 12.43 Sheffield

UP TO YOU (Trap 6, 12.43) hasn't tasted success for some time but in truth Nigel Saunders' bitch has largely faced sterner assignments than today's and she may be ready to end the drought. Runner-up on two of her last three starts, she was never a factor when fourth behind an improving youngster latest. However, today's contest hardly appeals as a strong A7 and with sound claims of turning handy at the very least judged on the make-up of today's race, we're hopeful she can put it all together and emerge victorious.

Mongys Diamond (Trap 3) - 19.58 Sunderland

We head over to Sunderland at 19.58 and in a race lacking in true early-paced sorts it may pay to side with the youngest runner in the line up in the shape of MONGYS DIAMOND (Trap 3) to supplement her hard-fought success in A6 class two weeks ago. Still low-mileage on the back of just 11 career starts, she was nicely clear with another unexposed sort on that occasion and with further progress possible, we're hopeful of another bold showing.

Brynhall Allstar (Trap 4) - 20.23 Monmore

Our final smartplay comes in Monmore's 20.23, an A1 affair over the 480-metre trip and Gary Griffiths' BRYNHALL ALLSTAR (Trap 4) could well be the answer. Successful on the comeback trail over C&D on his penultimate start, he again ran well without being seen to best effect when third last time (likely to have finished second but for crowding). Today's A1 is arguably lacking the same depth and with a clear passage around bends 1 & 2 the son of Bull Run Bolt can stamp his class on this contest.