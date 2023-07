Borna Hero (Trap 5) - 19:07 Monmore

Borna Hero (T5) can make a successful start at Monmore. An open winner over 515m at Hove in June, he shapes as if this longer trip will suit.

Distant Emma (Trap 3) - 20:23 Monmore

Distant Emma (T3) is the class act in this stayers' race and should emerge victorious. She landed a big staying prize at Sheffield in May and scored again here last week.

Whyaye Man (Trap 2) - 20:43 Monmore

Whyaye Man (T2) can resume winning ways. He's been a money-spinner since arriving from Ireland, taking the Derby Plate at Towcester earlier this month. He got no sort of run at Hove last week and is much better than that.