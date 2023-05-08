</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-everton-tips-back-a-frequent-seagulls-outcome-at-13-10-060523-200.html">Brighton v Everton: Back a frequent Seagulls outcome at 13/10</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-southampton-tips-back-btts-in-must-win-monday-match-up-030523-766.html">Nottingham Forest v Southampton: Back BTTS in must-win Monday match-up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-top-4-finish-betting-odds-liverpool-2-1-after-both-uniteds-lose-080523-200.html">Premier League Top 4 Finish: Liverpool 2/1 after both Uniteds lose</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-a-chunky-worcester-44-1-multiple-for-mondays-jumpers-080523-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: A chunky Worcester 44/1 multiple for Monday's jumpers </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-two-jockeys-with-impressive-windsor-stats-for-monday-080523-134.html">Daily Racing News: Two jockeys with impressive Windsor stats for Monday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/newcastle-racing-tips-martins-brig-should-be-tough-to-beat-070523-548.html">Newcastle Racing Tips: Martin's Brig should be tough to beat</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wells-fargo-championship-result-and-review-clark-in-a-class-of-his-own-080523-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Clark in a class of his own</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/soudal-open-2023-tips-and-preview-the-punters-preview-070523-167.html">Soudal Open: The Punter's Preview </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/byron-nelson-championship-2023-tips-and-preview-longshots-prosper-at-texan-birdie-fest-080523-167.html">Byron Nelson Championship: Longshots prosper at Texan birdie-fest </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-century-could-be-on-the-cards-at-the-wankhede-070523-206.html">Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Century could be on the cards at the Wankhede</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/kolkata-knight-riders-v-punjab-kings-ipl-tips-runs-galore-at-the-gardens-070523-194.html">Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Runs galore at the Gardens</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-ipl-tips-rajasthan-spinners-to-thrive-on-slow-pitch-060523-171.html">Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Rajasthan spinners to thrive on slow pitch</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/the-final-of-the-madrid-masters-alcaraz-heavy-favourite-070523-778.html">Madrid Masters Final Tips: Alcaraz a heavy favourite for yet another clay title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-semi-final-tips-struff-market-movement-justified-for-karatsev-rematch-050523-778.html">Madrid Masters Semi Final Tips: Struff market movement justified for Karatsev rematch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-9-tips-karatsev-well-placed-to-end-zhangs-journey-040523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 9 Tips: Karatsev well-placed to end Zhang's journey</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-dubious-local-elections-narrative-presents-a-golden-opportunity-for-labour-backers-080523-171.html">UK Politics: Dubious local elections narrative presents a golden opportunity for Labour backers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Carnage for the Conservatives</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/general-election-odds-labour-majority-odds-on-after-tories-lose-key-councils-050523-204.html">General Election Odds: Labour majority backed after Tories lose key councils</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Weekly Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rory McIlroy shhhh 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Weekly Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Whitewood Luke the one to beat</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/timeform/">Timeform</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-08">08 May 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Whitewood Luke the one to beat", "name": "Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Whitewood Luke the one to beat", "description": "Timeform pick out the best three bets at Sheffield on Monday.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/greyhound-smartplays/timeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/greyhound-smartplays/timeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-08T11:49:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-08T11:56:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Timeform pick out the best three bets at Sheffield on Monday. Droopys Rubicon (Trap 6) - 14.19 Sheffield The first of three selections in the 14.19 at Sheffield comes in a good-quality A2 contest, with DROOPYS RUBICON (T6) fancied to continue the good work. The selection has had plenty of racing but last week's A3 win has to go down as a career best on the figures. She's unlikely to lead up this time given there are a couple of very pacey rivals in opposition but Droopys Rubicon is a strong runner over the 500m trip, so that isn't a major concern. Whitewood Luke (Trap 6) - 15.09 Sheffield WHITEWOOD LUKE's (T6) run style means he rarely looks flashy, but that is enabling him to stay one step ahead of the assessor given he's won the last two times he's raced in A5 company. He gets to compete at that level again this afternoon at 15.09 and a strong runner from the second bend, Whitewood Luke is the one to beat again. Coologue Ellie (Trap 4) - 15.44 Sheffield A regular in A3 company this year, COOLOGUE ELLIE (T4) has failed to cash in on the drop to A4 company on her last two outings. There's pace either side of her in the 15.44 contest but she just about holds the aces on the clock and it will hopefully be sooner rather than later when her class tells at this level. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/greyhound-racing/greyhound-racing-1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/greyhound-racing/greyhound-racing-1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/greyhound-racing/greyhound-racing-1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Timeform", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/timeform" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/greyhound-racing/greyhound-racing-1280.728x417.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/greyhound-racing/greyhound-racing-1280.450x258.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/greyhound-racing/greyhound-racing-1280.600x344.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/greyhound-racing/greyhound-racing-1280.728x417.jpg 728w" alt="Greyhounds running"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.213929147?nodeId=32332882" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.213929147?nodeId=32332882">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Timeform%20Greyhound%20SmartPlays%3A%20Whitewood%20Luke%20the%20one%20to%20beat&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html&text=Timeform%20Greyhound%20SmartPlays%3A%20Whitewood%20Luke%20the%20one%20to%20beat" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Timeform pick out the best three bets at Sheffield on Monday.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"...a strong runner from the second bend, Whitewood Luke is the one to beat again..."</p> <p>Timeform on Whitewood Luke</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.213929137">Droopys Rubicon (Trap 6) - 14.19 Sheffield</a> <p>The first of three selections in the 14.19 at Sheffield comes in a good-quality A2 contest, with <strong>DROOPYS RUBICON</strong> (T6) fancied to continue the good work. The selection has had plenty of racing but last week's A3 win has to go down as a career best on the figures. She's unlikely to lead up this time given there are a couple of very pacey rivals in opposition but Droopys Rubicon is a strong runner over the 500m trip, so that isn't a major concern. </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.213929143?nodeId=32332882">Whitewood Luke (Trap 6) - 15.09 Sheffield</a> </p><p><strong>WHITEWOOD LUKE</strong>'s (T6) run style means he rarely looks flashy, but that is enabling him to stay one step ahead of the assessor given he's won the last two times he's raced in A5 company. He gets to compete at that level again this afternoon at 15.09 and a strong runner from the second bend, Whitewood Luke is the one to beat again. </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.213929147?nodeId=32332882">Coologue Ellie (Trap 4) - 15.44 Sheffield</a> </p><p>A regular in A3 company this year, <strong>COOLOGUE ELLIE</strong> (T4) has failed to cash in on the drop to A4 company on her last two outings. There's pace either side of her in the 15.44 contest but she just about holds the aces on the clock and it will hopefully be sooner rather than later when her class tells at this level. </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.213929147" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Sheffield 8th May (A4 500m)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Monday 8 May, 3.44pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>1. Moneygall King</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="1. Moneygall King" data-market_id="1.213929147" data-price="3.05" data-side="back" data-selection_id="52637215">3.05</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="1. Moneygall King" data-market_id="1.213929147" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="52637215">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>2. Mac</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2. Mac" data-market_id="1.213929147" data-price="2.3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12879061">2.3</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2. Mac" data-market_id="1.213929147" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12879061">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>3. Lemming Pilot</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="3. Lemming Pilot" data-market_id="1.213929147" data-price="2.28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46847883">2.28</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="3. Lemming Pilot" data-market_id="1.213929147" data-price="960" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="46847883">960</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>4. Coologue Ellie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="4. Coologue Ellie" data-market_id="1.213929147" data-price="2.26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44081609">2.26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="4. Coologue Ellie" data-market_id="1.213929147" data-price="960" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44081609">960</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>5. Grangecastle Lad</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="5. Grangecastle Lad" data-market_id="1.213929147" data-price="2.26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="51299458">2.26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="5. Grangecastle Lad" data-market_id="1.213929147" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="51299458">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>6. Buttons Babe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="6. Buttons Babe" data-market_id="1.213929147" data-price="2.34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40147384">2.34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="6. Buttons Babe" data-market_id="1.213929147" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40147384">1000</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html%23gobet-1.213929147">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html%23gobet-1.213929147">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.213929147?nodeId=32332882" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.213929147?nodeId=32332882">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Timeform%20Greyhound%20SmartPlays%3A%20Whitewood%20Luke%20the%20one%20to%20beat&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-whitewood-luke-the-one-to-beat-080523-143.html&text=Timeform%20Greyhound%20SmartPlays%3A%20Whitewood%20Luke%20the%20one%20to%20beat" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/greyhound-smartplays/timeform-greyhound-smartplays-stevie-can-strike-at-towcester-070523-143.html">Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Stevie can strike at Towcester</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/greyhound-racing/images/FiveDogsAction1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/images/FiveDogsAction1280.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/greyhound-smartplays/timeform-greyhound-smartplays-marshal-can-take-control-at-yarmouth-060523-143.html">Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Marshal can take control at Yarmouth</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/greyhound-racing/images/FiveDogsAction1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/images/FiveDogsAction1280.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/greyhound-smartplays/timeform-greyhound-smartplays-diaz-can-cause-havoc-at-oxford-050523-143.html">Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Diaz can cause havoc at Oxford</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/greyhound-racing/Three dogs winning line 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/Three%20dogs%20winning%20line%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/greyhound-smartplays/">More Greyhound SmartPlays</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Greyhounds</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/general/" class=" "> General </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/greyhound-smartplays/" class="active "> Greyhound SmartPlays </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/greyhounds-news/" class=" "> Greyhounds News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/irish-greyhounds/" class=" "> Irish Greyhounds </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/sky-previews/" class=" "> Sky Previews </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/greyhound-racing/news/" class=" "> News </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1683554201" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Greyhounds
Greyhound SmartPlays
Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Whitewood Luke the one to beat
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket