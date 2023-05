Droopys Rubicon (Trap 6) - 14.19 Sheffield

The first of three selections in the 14.19 at Sheffield comes in a good-quality A2 contest, with DROOPYS RUBICON (T6) fancied to continue the good work. The selection has had plenty of racing but last week's A3 win has to go down as a career best on the figures. She's unlikely to lead up this time given there are a couple of very pacey rivals in opposition but Droopys Rubicon is a strong runner over the 500m trip, so that isn't a major concern.

Whitewood Luke (Trap 6) - 15.09 Sheffield

WHITEWOOD LUKE's (T6) run style means he rarely looks flashy, but that is enabling him to stay one step ahead of the assessor given he's won the last two times he's raced in A5 company. He gets to compete at that level again this afternoon at 15.09 and a strong runner from the second bend, Whitewood Luke is the one to beat again.

Coologue Ellie (Trap 4) - 15.44 Sheffield

A regular in A3 company this year, COOLOGUE ELLIE (T4) has failed to cash in on the drop to A4 company on her last two outings. There's pace either side of her in the 15.44 contest but she just about holds the aces on the clock and it will hopefully be sooner rather than later when her class tells at this level.