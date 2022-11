Tullymurry Elsa (Trap 5) - 21:16 Sheffield

Tullymurry Elsa (T5) arrives on a losing run stretching back to early-September but she usually plies her trade in a higher class than A4 and, on the back of a pair of encouraging in-frame efforts, she could be ready to end the drought. A strong-running sort at the 500-metre trip, the balance of her form reads well in the context of tonight's race and, granted her share of luck-in-running, she's fancied to account for this evening's rivals.

Almost Midnight (Trap 3) - 21:48 Sheffield

Barrie Draper's youngster Almost Midnight (T3) is fancied to enhance his good strike-rate. Only a February '21 whelp, he was noted doing good late work to finish second when dropped to this A5 grade eight days ago and that effort stands up to close scrutiny in this field. He retains the potential to do better and can take his Sheffield record to 4-8.

What A Fella (Trap 5) - 22:03 Sheffield

What A Fella (T5) is open to improvement and can build on his encouraging runner-up effort five days ago. Inconsistency at the boxes may always hold him back but the December '20 whelp is certainly not lacking for stamina at the 500-metre trip and he was beaten in a fast time for the grade on his latest outing. He can bide his time behind the pacesetters early doors here and strike from the three-quarter point to double his career tally.