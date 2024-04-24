Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wendil Tiger should be tough to beat

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the greyhound action at Yarmouth

Timeform highlight the three best greyhound bets on Wednesday.

Yarmouth - 17:56 - Back Ragnorak (Trap 2)

Ragnorak (T2) has been around the block a bit, racing at Hove, Romford and Crayford before his latest switch to Yarmouth. Having graded on at A4 level he's settled in pretty well, gaining reward for a string of solid efforts when opening his account a fortnight ago. Saturday's runner-up effort in this A3 grade was another excellent run from Ragnorak and he'll be tough to contain in his current mood.

Yarmouth - 19:44 - Back Drive On Belle (Trap 1)

Drive On Belle (T1) looked to have found her level in A6 company but, heavily backed, she cranked it up a notch when routing the opposition last week. The grader has had a say with a two-grade rise but Drive On Belle looks full value for it, so the follow up may well be on the cards.

Yarmouth - 20:38 - Back Wendil Tiger (Trap 4)

This galloping track gives the strong-running types a chance but early pace remains a big asset and Wendil Tiger (T4) has it in spades, dead-heating in A1 company a week ago. An early lead is firmly on the cards and Wendill Tiger will be a tough nut to crack.

