Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wellington has too much boot for rivals

Timeform focus on the greyhound action at Nottingham

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Nottingham on Friday.

"...he sets a lofty standard on our times..."

Timeform on Beanos Jack

Wellington (Trap 3) - 19:09 Nottingham

Wellington (T3) makes plenty of appeal dropped in grade. He's got just one win to his name at the track but that doesn't tell the whole story as he's run plenty of good races in A5s this year. The nudge to an A6 tonight could be just what the doctor ordered.

Calm Event (Trap 5) - 19:58 Nottingham

Calm Event (T5) is another class-dropper who can resume winning ways. He was an impressive victor on his only other go in an A7 when starting out at Nottingham last year, and last week's run can be overlooked given the trouble he met. A revival could be forthcoming.

Beanos Jack (Trap 3) - 21:01 Nottingham

Beanos Jack (T3) is hard to get away from in this sprint. A regular winner at Sunderland, he bounced back to form with a good run in a stronger open at Nottingham ten days ago. He sets a lofty standard on our times in this company.

Nottingham 8th Apr (D2 305m)

Friday 8 April, 9.01pm

1. Whizzing Raven
2. Tysons Neil
3. Beanos Jack
4. Tysons Miya
5. Nishioka
6. Mister Happy
