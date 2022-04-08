Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wellington has too much boot for rivals

Nottingham 8th Apr (D2 305m)Show Hide
Friday 8 April, 9.01pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Whizzing Raven
|2. Tysons Neil
|3. Beanos Jack
|4. Tysons Miya
|5. Nishioka
|6. Mister Happy
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Nottingham on Friday.
"...he sets a lofty standard on our times..."
Timeform on Beanos Jack
Wellington (Trap 3) - 19:09 Nottingham
Wellington (T3) makes plenty of appeal dropped in grade. He's got just one win to his name at the track but that doesn't tell the whole story as he's run plenty of good races in A5s this year. The nudge to an A6 tonight could be just what the doctor ordered.
Calm Event (Trap 5) - 19:58 Nottingham
Calm Event (T5) is another class-dropper who can resume winning ways. He was an impressive victor on his only other go in an A7 when starting out at Nottingham last year, and last week's run can be overlooked given the trouble he met. A revival could be forthcoming.
Beanos Jack (Trap 3) - 21:01 Nottingham
Beanos Jack (T3) is hard to get away from in this sprint. A regular winner at Sunderland, he bounced back to form with a good run in a stronger open at Nottingham ten days ago. He sets a lofty standard on our times in this company.
Friday 8 April, 9.01pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Whizzing Raven
|2. Tysons Neil
|3. Beanos Jack
|4. Tysons Miya
|5. Nishioka
|6. Mister Happy
Join to place betsJoin today