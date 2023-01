BALLYMAC FEARNE (Trap 2, 19:09 Newcastle) has built up a pretty solid record in graded company during her career to date, the November 20' whelp registering back-to-back victories in A4 company in November and, having received a timely downgrade last month, the daughter of Ballymac Bolger knocked firmly on the door two starts back, just unable to reel one in who got first run. Easily excused her latest effort on the back of trouble-in-running, the balance of her recent exploits read well in the context of this race and, far from reliant on an early lead, we're expecting her to turn handy on the rails and power home from the three-quarter point to gain a sixth career success.

ALNWICK CHARLIE (Trap 2, 19:41 Newcastle) is still a maiden after five starts, but the June 21' youngster dropped a big hint his turn isn't far away when runner-up in A8 company on his penultimate start. Not seen to best on the back of a hefty bump on his latest outing seven days ago, he's comfortably the least exposed in this field and, granted a clear run around the first two bends, we're hopeful the son of Eden The Kid can show his true colors on this occasion.

WATERMILLVERMONT (Trap 6, 19:58 Newcastle) has banged firmly on the door of late and is fancied to end a losing run in this A7 over the standard 480-metre trip. A largely consistent operator in this class, her claims on expected final time look crystal clear and, with racing room, the daughter of Droopys Nidge should be able to pass this test.