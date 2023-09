FABULOUS SONIQUE (Trap 1) - 14:12 Towcester

The semi-finals of the Empress Stakes take place at Towcester this afternoon and, having again impressed when landing her respective heat seven days ago, FABULOUS SONIQUE is fancied to follow up. A fast-starting daughter of Magical Bale, she overcame early crowding to post her best effort yet on the clock and, with a 100% record when operating in the red vest around here, she can book her place in next week's decider.

FIREBIRD MANE (Trap 6) - 15:11 Towcester

Clearly not lacking for stamina, FIREBIRD MANE highlighted his versatility when runner-up in a good time over Towcester's 500-metre trip latest and, now back up in distance, he looks to hold sound claims of going one place better. Already a winner over this 712-metre trip, the son of Good News lines up in a race lacking a great deal of depth and he can turn handy out wide and come home best of all to resume winning ways.

WASTE HOUSE DIVA (Trap 6) - 20:46 Kinsley

We head over to Kinsley for our final selection this evening, with WASTE HOUSE DIVA holding sound claims of emerging victorious. A runner-up on three of her last four starts, she did well to finish as close as she did on the back of an uncharacteristic missed break seven days ago. A proven winner at a higher level, we're expecting no mishaps at the boxes this evening and she can soon be on the ascendancy out wide to regain the winning thread.