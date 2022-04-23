Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Warrior too strong at Sheffield

Droopys Serenade (Trap 3) - 18:51 Sheffield

Droopys Serenade (T3) isn't blessed with early pace but she possesses a strong-running style when hitting top gear, and she advertised that when getting up late in the day in handicap company two starts ago. She wasn't seen to best effect in a similar contest last time, but she was noted doing good late work to close-up on those at the head of affairs and she only went down by two lengths in fourth. She will need luck-in-running but finds herself in an A5 lacking depth and, should the gaps appear from the third bend, the daughter of Laughill Blake can come home best of all and add to her tally.

Geelo Dobbie (Trap 5) - 19:26 Sheffield

He initially had something of a stop-start spell to his Sheffield career, but Geelo Dobbie (T5) confirmed the promise of a slick trial over 280-metres when readily accounting for his A5 rivals seven days ago, asserting around the opening couple of bends and clearing away for a three-length victory. Strengthening up all the time as he approaches two years of age, he lines up in a handicap lacking depth and should soon have those ahead of him in his sights. With racing room down the back straight, he can assume control and hopefully have enough to hold off scratch runner Golden Delight (T6) who can provide the forecast play.

Geelo Warrior (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield

Geelo Warrior (T3) has yet to get his head in front after seven competitive starts at Sheffield, and the May '20 youngster has been beaten at cramped odds on each of his last four starts. However, it's hard to knock the early-paced son of Droopys Sydney, who was again agonisingly reeled in late last time. With sound claims of leading again, he can hold those on his inside on the approach to the opening corner and should have enough in reserve to fend off the challengers.