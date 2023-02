Whitewood Danny (Trap 6) - 12.58 Sheffield

WHITEWOOD DANNY (Trap 6) has maintained a solid level of form of late and he looks worth siding with to come out on top. Boasting a nice turn of early pace for a low grader, the fact he's drawn outside one who has yet to bring his trapping boots to the table is another likely plus and he can gain a clear passage out wide and ought to prove tough to peg back. Confident Vail (Trap 2) can provide the forecast play.

White Clover (Trap 4) - 19.41 Newcastle

The Arc Northern Puppy Derby continues apace at Newcastle this evening with the semi-finals the feature action on the card and WHITE CLOVER (Trap 4) can book his place in next week's final. A powerful son of Droopys Sydney, he overcame a bump at the start to clear away impressively in his opening heat last week and he can lead up once more and maintain the gallop.

Vixons Baby (Trap 5) - 19.44 Monmore

We quickly head to Monmore for our final selection at 19.44, a D2 sprint contest over 264m and VIXONS BABY (Trap 5) may just hold a class edge over tonight's opposition. A slow start did for her when third on her most recent outing seven days ago yet that effort still reads well on the clock in the context of this race and with a better break and a clear passage, Brian Thompson's bitch can stamp her authority on proceedings.