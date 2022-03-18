Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Vera can have a good night at Nottingham

Caseys Gina (Trap 4) - 18.19 Nottingham

Nottingham's opener at 18.19 is the first of three selections at Colwick Park, with CASEYS GINA (T4) fancied to regain the winning thread. Successful twice in this A3 company in January, Caseys Gina would have finished closer to the winner without crowding last week. There's pace on his outside this evening but he ought o adopt a handy pitch before hopefully asserting from halfway.

Bit View Davy (Trap 5) - 18.51 Nottingham

On profile, BIT VIEW DAVY (T5) rather stands out as an August 20 dog taking on pretty exposed rivals in the 18.51, and given his form stacks up pretty well, he's a strong fancy to double his career tally. Bit View Davy had to lay second fiddle in this grade last week but it was another sound effort and there doesn't look to be anything lurking in tonight's contest.

Vera (Trap 5) - 19.41 Nottingham

VERA's (T5) career has been pretty stop start in recent times but she possesses a potent turn of foot by A3 standards and it's easy-enough to envisage her making all in the 19.41 contest. She got tangled up and was ultimately well held last week but there's a lack of early pace on her inside here so she really ought to string them out early before hopefully clinging on.