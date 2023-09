Frosties Duchess (Trap 3) - 18.26 Nottingham

Having graded on at A5 Nottingham level this summer, FROSTIES DUCHESS (T3) wasted no time climbing up the ranks, recording back-to-back wins in decisive fashion. Crowding at different stages of the race on her last two outings has prevented further progress but on our early sectional ratings, Frosties Duchess can lead up in the 18.26 contest. If that proves to be the case, she will be a very tough nut to crack.

Lagnore Mustang (Trap 5) - 19.16 Nottingham

LAGANORE MUSTANG (T5) has been a brilliant servant for connections, bringing up a century of races last month and still competing at A2 level, he retains plenty of ability. A couple of wins at this level in recent weeks read very well on the figures and taking on just four rivals in the 19.16 contest, Laganore Mustang can slot in behind the pace before hopefully asserting off the final bend.

Velvet Madrid (Trap 3) - 19.51 Nottingham

Having displayed above-average ability in his trials, VELVET MADRID (T3) was punted into odds-on to make a winning debut, only to suffer two pieces of crowding. A week later, Velvet Madrid showed what he was about when a striking winner in A3 company and on that evidence, a single-grade rise won't prevent the follow up in the 19.51 contest.

Slippy Thriller (Trap 6) - 20.21 Nottingham

There's Open action later on the card and SLIPPY THRILLER (T6) holds the aces on our figures in the maiden at 20.21. The selection rose through the grades at Monmore and crucially at this track, he's had previous experience at Nottingham. The sole-wide seed in the field, a clear run also looks on the cards so Slippy Thriller has lots to recommend him.