Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Vail is a Confident selection at Sheffield

There are a couple of unexposed runners in Sheffield's A2 contest at 18:51 but SLANEYSIDE XPRES (Trap 3) looked better than ever when routing the opposition last week and is taken to defy a single-grade rise. A talented sprinter, Slaneyside Xpres displayed bundles of early on that occasion and with the move to the white jacket not expected to be any issue, he will take some stopping granted another smash break.

Ex-Doncaster runner LIGHTFOOT BORIS (Trap 1) has quicky scaled A1 heights at Sheffield and he ran a screamer when second despite trouble at the first two bends on Thursday. He does need a bit of luck given his tendency to start slowly but that performance suggests he is at the very top of his game, so Lightfoot Boris makes plenty of appeal in the 19:41 contest.

Despite his advancing years, CONFIDENT VAIL (Trap 2) is running as well as he ever has and following a brace of runner-up effort in this A5 grade, he could have finished a lot closer last week with interference on a couple of occasions. There isn't a lot of early either side of him in the 19:58 affair so Confident Vail could well lead up on the inside and, if that is the case, he will be a very formidable rival to pass.