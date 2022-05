KILKENNY PAT (Trap 1) displayed a willing attitude when shedding his maiden status last week and left in the same A7 grade, his follow-up prospects appear to be bright. As a March 20 greyhound, there should be more to come from him now he's up an running and with little pace across the track in the 18:19 contest at Sheffield, he can turn handy before asserting.

There are a trio of unknown quantities on the inside in the 19:09 A5 and an improved showing from any of the trio would come as no surprise. That said, the solid proposition is BRENNANS APPLEBY (Trap 4) who is well drawn to attack and is fancied to turn handy before making her experience count with her reappearance under her belt.

USE YOUR JET (Trap 6) was on the way to establishing himself as A1 class during the winter before an enforced month off the track. He hasn't returned at that level in recent weeks, but should be spot on fitness-wise now and if that is the case, this A2 at 19:58 is well within range.