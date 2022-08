Chasing Norma (Trap 2) - 18:19 Sheffield

Having displayed more than her share of ability in trials, Chasing Norma (T2) looked a really nice prospect when making a winning debut in A3 company last month. She was on the backfoot early last week having suffered crowding at the first bend but she stuck to her task well and, given the kennel she represents, further improvement is very much on the cards. There's pace either side of Chasing Norma but on profile she is comfortably the most interesting runner.

Skywalker Stan (Trap 3) - 18:36 Sheffield

Skywalker Stan (T3) is very much established as an Open-level performer and he added to his tally here last month. Fresh from a couple of trials at Doncaster, he clocked a rapid time in a trial back here last week. Swift Woof is the other pace angle but he suffered a heavy defeat at Nottingham last time, which very much tilts the scales the way of Skywalker Stan.

Nox Sensor (Trap 6) - 19:41 Sheffield

A good-quality performer at Central Park earlier in his career, Nox Sensor (T6) left his previous Sheffield form behind with a power-packed finish to land an A3 last week. He could never land a telling blow in A2 company on Friday but the grader is quick to place Nox Sensor back in A3 class this evening and, assuming this busy spell doesn't catch up with him, he's the one to beat on our figures.