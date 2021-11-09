To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Unique bet at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday.

"...she arguably has the greatest potential in this field and is expected to pass this test..."

Jumeirah Jimmy (Trap 3) - 18.51 Sheffield

Open race action at 18.51 and JUMEIRAH JIMMY (Trap 3) is fancied to confirm the promise of his previous run and make another bold bid. It's feasible to think the move off the rails this evening could see Barrie Draper's charge break that little bit swifter and whilst this does look competitive, she arguably has the greatest potential in this field and is expected to pass this test.

Miss Unique (Trap 3) - 19.41 Sheffield

We step down markedly in class for our second selection at 19.41 with MISS UNIQUE (Trap 3) fancied to make it tqo wins from her last three starts having escaped a grade rise. A February 20' whelp, she wasn't seen to best effect on her most recent start, but still only went down by a head. With further progress still anticipated at a low level, she lines up in a race distinctly lacking depth and is fancied to emerge victorious.

Jannas Littlegem(Trap 3) - 20.46 Sheffield

Having recently been downgraded JANNAS LITTLEGEM (Trap 3, 20.46) went very close to doubling her career tally eight days ago, reeled in only by a stronger stayer at the 500-metre trip. A May 20' whelp, she promises to strengthen up as she gets races under her belt, and with sound claims of stringing her rivals out from lid rise, we're hopeful she can have enough in reserve on this occasion to come out on top.

Sheffield 9th Nov (A7 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 November, 8.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Hitthelids Lil
2. Minnies Orsk
3. Jannas Littlegem
4. Holdem Flyer
5. Baltovin Razl
6. Whats Up Jonjo
