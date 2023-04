Ridgedale Tara (Trap 2) - 20:27 Sheffield

The Puppy Derby heats are the focal point at Sheffield this evening but the best bets come later on the card, with Ridgedale Tara (T2) a very appealing candidate in this A4. An Open-race winner over six bends last month, Ridgedale Tara has followed that with a brace of runner-up efforts, latterly back over four bends, and she holds the aces on our figures.

Vista Bella (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield

Having graded on at A6 company during the winter, it didn't take Vista Bella (T3) long to climb the ranks, completing the hat-trick in A4 class a month ago. Far from disgraced in a pair of better races since, the grader is quick to lend a hand, which is a little surprising given her profile, and with early pace very much Vista Bella's forte she can make all.

Tylough White (Trap 3) - 21:48 Sheffield

As an October '21 greyhound, Tylough White's (T3) career is very much in its infancy and he looks a very nice prospect, improving a chunk in each of his four runs to date, winning the last twice in A3 company. A single-grade rise this evening looks well within his compass.