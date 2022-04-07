Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tyler to double her tally

Skywalker Forte (Trap 1) - 18:36 Sunderland

A strong-running sort, Skywalker Forte (T1) has been hampered by trouble-in-running of late but he promises to build on a recent 450-metre solo trial. Lining up in arguably one of the weaker heats of the Arc Grand Prix, Skywalker Forte can turn handy in the red jacket and assume control from the three-quarter point.

Titan Jim (Trap 6) - 18:51 Sunderland

In what may develop into a match, we're siding with Titan Jim (T6) to make full use of being the sole wide seed. A top-grade operator over four bends, he's progressive over the six-bend trip and, with a couple of recent sighters likely to have put him spot on, he can benefit from possible scrimmaging inside and come out on top. Bandicoot Sammy (T5) is the chief threat.

Crossfield Tyler (Trap 5) - 20:43 Monmore

Crossfield Tyler (T5), a June '20 whelp who has made just seven starts, is still in the infancy of her career and won easily in this grade of A9 last month. Running equally well in defeat at a higher level subsequently, the grader has afforded the daughter of Laughill Blake some mercy with a downgrade and, with some potential for better still, she can take another step forward and double her tally.