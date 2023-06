Geelo Flicker (Trap 6) - 15.44 Sheffield

GEELO FLICKER (Trap 6, 15.44) has lost the winning habit in recent months, very moderate breaks often proving her Achilles' Heel. However, there have been more encouraging sign of late, typically finishing off strongly to fill the runners-up spot on 2 of her last 3 starts. Beaten in a fast time for the grade latest, this looks a much more manageable assignment and she can stalk the pace-setters and power home from the ¾ point to resume winning ways.

Freedom Odin (Trap 4) - 20.27 Yarmouth

Yarmouth host a quality A1 contest at 20.27 and having impressed when making a winning debut at the track, FREEDOM ODIN (Trap 4) is fancied to prove tough to beat once more. A multiple winner when campaigned in Ireland, the son of Good News should soon be up with the pace in this field and with further progress possible, all looks set fair for another big run.

Old Fort Tycoon (Trap 4) - 21.01 Yarmouth

Remaining at Yarmouth, one hound who has had very little go right in recent months is OLD FORT TYCOON (Trap 4) and afforded further mercy from the grader on the back of another luckless effort 7 days ago, he's fancied to capitalise at 21.01. A multiple winner at a much higher level earlier in the year, the son of Crash is 1-1 when operating in this class and with a clear passage, can stamp his authority on proceedings.