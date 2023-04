PUNKROCK TSUNAMI (Trap 6) has failed to win a race from nine starts at Hove despite campaigning in the basement-level grade, but last week's runner-up effort offers plenty of hope. In fact, it was a big career best on our figures as she made up a lot of ground to force a photo and a repeat of that effort may well enable her to shed her maiden status in the 19:18 race.

AGHABURREN DANJO (Trap 4) failed to taste success campaigned over 540m at Crayford, but he displays a nice blend of early pace and stamina and has since recorded a brace of wins upon a transfer to Hove. Having been baulked early last week, Aghaburren Danjo displayed plenty of tenacity to get the job done and a single-grade rise still leaves him very competitive in the 19:36 affair.

There's plenty of pace forecast across the track in the A2 at 20:17, but TURKISH LIRA (Trap 5) cemented an excellent start to his career at Hove when keeping on for second a fortnight ago. He's already won twice in A4 and A3 company but is clearly very much at home at this level and last week's effort is easily to excuse on account of two pieces of crowding. A handy pitch out wide may well enable Turkish Lira to go in again.