Ballymac Ino (Trap 3) - 19.41 Swindon

Our first selection comes at open class level at 19.41 and BALLYMAC INO (Trap 3) is fancied to go in again. The daughter of Ballymac Matt was again electric at the boxes when rattling off the five-timer over C&D 3 weeks ago. Leading rates a distinct possibility again this evening and with sound claims on expected final time, she can maintain the gallop to enhance her smashing course record.

Swift Feminism (Trap 1) - 19.58 Swindon

Having gained her breakthrough success in March, SWIFT FEMINISM (Trap 1, 19.58) battled hard to gain a second career success in this grade three weeks ago. Easily forgiven her next start, she found further improvement despite meeting with defeat last time, finishing off strongly to go down by a neck. A similar break should see the October 20' whelp turn handy in the red vest and she can come home best of all from halfway to make it three wins from nine career starts.

Bluejig Turbo (Trap 6) - 20.27 Swindon

Our final selection also comes up at open-class level in the Greyhoundmediagroup Standard Final at 20.27 and impressive heat winner BLUEJIG TURBO (Trap 6) looks the one to side with once more. He's quickly improved for the switch to these shores, his latest victory a career-best effort on the clock. A strong-running performer, he should soon be on the ascendancy out wide and can emerge victorious.