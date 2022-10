Droopys Turbine (Trap 5) - 18:36 Sheffield

The strong-running Droopys Turbine (T5) looks to hold sound claims of adding to last week's hard-fought A3 success in this handicap over the standard 500-metre trip. It's possible he will find plenty of racing room down the far side with the majority of his rivals expected to be taking a middle course and, if holding Hazelhill Flame (T6) around the opening couple of bends, he can power home to enhance his record to 4-8 in this discipline.

Skywalker Stan (Trap 2) - 19:41 Sheffield

Skywalker Stan (Trap 2) gets the nod to enhance his solid Sheffield record. A versatile and consistent tracker, there's a good chance he can lead those closest to him from the blue jacket, and Ted Soppitt's son of Droopys Sydney can power home from the three-quarter point and emerge victorious once more.

Good Dame (Trap 2) - 21:16 Sheffield

Good Dame (T2) hasn't had the rub of the green since returning from seasonal rest and was crowded at a crucial stage in a handicap ten days ago. However, Barrie Draper's charge is more than capable of mixing it at a higher level than A5, as she proved earlier in the year. Still gaining full fitness following her spell on the sidelines, this ease in class rates an obvious plus for one with proven stamina over further and, with good claims of turning handy at the very least on the fence, we're hopeful of seeing her in a much better light this evening.