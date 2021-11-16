Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Genie can prove too Sharp

Twice Lucky (Trap 4) - 18.51 Sheffield

It's feasible to think 660 metres was at the limit of Twice Lucky's (T4) stamina last week as she was prominent for a long way before being run out of second late on. However, that doesn't detract from the fact that she's a strong runner over the standard four-bend trip at Sheffield. Winless around here to date, she does boast some strong form, including when runner-up to Coolavanny Bani over C&D on her penultimate start. Tonight's maiden open looks solid as opposed to spectacular and she's expected to play a leading role.

Jumeirah Jimmy (Trap 2) - 19.26 Sheffield



Whilst not necessarily impressing on the clock, it was hard to detract from Jumeirah Jimmy's (T2) effort seven days ago. He met with several spots of trouble before powering home to score by a short head, doubling his career tally. Certainly not devoid of early pace, it's highly likely there is an even bigger performance in Barrie Draper's dog when he gets room to open up fully, and we're hopeful that with a clear run he can maintain his 100% record on these shores.

Sharpys Genie (Trap 4) - 21.16 Sheffield

Sharpys Genie (T4) has been winless since August, but the balance of her recent form reads well in the context of tonight's contest. She can take advantage of being drawn next to an inexperienced sort, turn handy and strike off the final bend.