Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Trust Kev to get it right

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sunderland on Thursday.

"...it would come as no surprise to see another bold front-running bid..."

Timeform on Kevs The Judge

Luv Ya Mar (Trap 2) - 18.19 Sunderland

Moderate breaks may always be the Achilles' Heel for LUV YA MAR (Trap 2, 18.19) but she remains a relatively low-mileage March 20' whelp who hinted her turn wasn't far away when twice a runner-up around the turn of the year. A beaten favourite again last time, that effort is easily overlooked given she met trouble at crucial points and if emerging unscathed around the opening bends this evening, she's fancied to come home best to add to her sole career success to date.

Kevs The Judge (Trap 4) - 19.09 Sunderland

We remain at Sunderland for our second selection and we're hopeful KEVS THE JUDGE (Trap 4, 19.09) can follow-up last week's victory remaining in A5 grade. Steadily gathering momentum post-season, she looks the likeliest leader up the middle again tonight and, with a victory in A3 class to call upon back in the autumn, it would come as no surprise to see another bold front-running bid.

Catunda Prince (Trap 3) - 20.46 Sunderland

CATUNDA PRINCE (Trap 3, 20.46) arrives on a losing run of five but that's not for the want of trying, the son of Ballymac Vic having filled the runner-up spot on each of his last three starts having been afforded a downgrade. Understandably, those exploits stand up to close scrutiny in this field, and he can deservedly get his head back in front.

Thursday 20 January, 8.46pm

