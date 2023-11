Monmore - 19:07 - Back Boogy Blu (Trap 4)

Boogy Blu (T4) can strike again. She's been in good form and got back to winning ways with a gutsy display in an A9 last week. This doesn't look much tougher and further success beckons.

Monmore - 20:03 - Back Skyfall Vega (Trap 1)

Skyfall Vega (T1) makes plenty of appeal back down in class. She was an impressive winner in an A8 last month and wasn't disgraced in an A6 on Saturday given where she was positioned.

Monmore - 21:18 - Back Trubbys Swift (Trap 2)

Trubbys Swift (T2) looks worth chancing in this sprint. It's clearly not been plain-sailing since his four wins at the turn of the year, but he confirmed that he retains plenty of ability with victory in a similar contest last month and has clocked fair runs in trials in the meantime.