Droopys Swanky (Trap 6) - 16.28 Romford

Our first two selections come at Romford this afternoon, kicking off with DROOPYS SWANKY (Trap 6, 16.28). She's built up an impressive strike rate at the Essex venue, highlighting her well-being with a facile success in A1 company latest. Capable of dipping under the 24-second barrier when everything clicks, there's potential for scrimmaging inside judged on the make up of today's race and the daughter of Flying Penske can escape any scrimmaging and come home strong out wide to add to her tally.

No Respect (Trap 6) - 17.28 Romford

NO RESPECT (Trap 6, 17.28) ultimately paid the price for a facile success in October and finds himself on a losing run of eight yet, there have been plenty of creditable efforts in the interim, filling the runners-up spot on three occasions. Steadily eased back down the graded ladder, he lines up in a race lacking depth this evening and he can stamp his authority on proceedings from lid rise.

Trouble Shooter (Trap 6) - 18.19 Newcastle

Newcastle's evening fixture kicks off with top-grade action at 18.19 and, following an encouraging return to home soil latest, TROUBLE SHOOTER (Trap 6) is fancied to build on that and come out on top. A strong-running sort at the trip, he lost little caste in defeat behind a bitch operating at the top of her game seven days ago and he can come home strongest of all out wide to deservedly resume winning ways.