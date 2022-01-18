Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tricky can Rocket home

Ewans Opinion (Trap 2) - 18.36 Sheffield

All three selections feature at Sheffield's evening card, with EWANS OPINION (T2) fancied to get it right in the 18.36 A4 contest. He possesses the scope to do better judged on his form when trained at Newcastle and has excuses for his defeat a fortnight ago, a lack of a run and crowding both against him. A step forward from that effort looks assured.

Coolavanny Noel (Trap 3) - 19.58 Sheffield

On our first-bend forecast, the 19.58 A5 looks ripe for COOLAVANNY NOEL (T3) to lead up and at this level, he will take some stopping. Like the opening selection, he ran in better company when on the Newcastle circuit and we've certainly not seen the best of him at this venue yet. Coolavanny Noel ought to be at peak fitness now and he looks the way to go.

Trickys Rocket (Trap 6) - 20.46 Sheffield

After going through a purple patch in the autumn, TRICKYS ROCKET (T6) has been a bit quiet of late. On the plus side, he's back in A2 company and he takes on a quartet of early-pace sorts in the 20.46 contest. That will suit this strong stayer who is fancied to keep out of bother out wide before running them down late.