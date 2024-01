Doncaster - 19:53 - Back Bellmore Ozzy (Trap 6)

He found Nottingham's 500 metre trip taxing his stamina, but Bellmore Ozzy (T6) has been well served by the switch to Doncaster's 450-metre distance and maintained his 100% record with another impressive trap-to-line C&D success six days ago. This evening's contest is arguably lacking as much depth as recent assignments and, in this groove, the son of Newinn Taylor is expected to prove tough to contain.

Doncaster - 20:41 - Back Trewmount Fury (Trap 1)

Trewmount Fury (T1) developed into a very useful performer over staying trips during the second half of last year, building up a solid record over Doncaster's 661-metre trip. Lightly raced in recent weeks, he produced a promising effort despite meeting with trouble-in-running when runner-up in a C&D event 2 weeks ago. Operating from a good berth on the rails, we're hopeful with a swift exit he can boss matters from lid-rise and prove a cut above his rivals.