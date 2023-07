Ragtime Tilly (Trap 6) - 14:04 Central Park

Following a spell on the sidelines, Ragtime Tilly (T6) returned to competitive action with a most impressive display last month, forging clear to rout A1 rivals, posting a very slick time in the process. Best not judged harshly on her subsequent trial around Hove, the daughter of Dorotas Wildcat returns to home soil holding sound claims on expected final time and, granted a clear run, is fancied to come home best of all out wide to enhance her good record.

Intensity (Trap 4) - 20:17 Harlow

A low-mileage July '21 whelp, Intensity (T4) hasn't done herself any favours with moderate breaks to date, again very slowly away on her latest outing seven days ago but noted doing good late work to finish third. Open to further progress on the back of just three career starts, she lines up in an A7 contest largely lacking depth and, if getting the breaks, is fancied to play a leading role.

Trapstyle Orchid (Trap 3) - 21:12 Harlow

Trapstyle Orchid (T3) remains a maiden following nine career starts at Harlow but she's dropped a big hint recently her turn isn't far away, forced to check early but noted keeping on well for second in this class of D4 on Wednesday. Holding obvious claims on expected final time, a repeat of her 15.86 could well be enough to see her emerge victorious.