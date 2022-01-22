Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Trapper Jet to take off at Sheffield

Sandwood Trigger (Trap 3) - 18:51 Sheffield

Most hold no secrets from the grader in this basement-level sprint, but Sandwood Trigger (T3) is selected to build on an encouraging debut second five days ago and come out on top. Lisa Stephenson's charge was understandably a work-in-progress in trials, but after breaking moderately on debut he showed an encouraging burst of acceleration off the second bend to go down by only half a length. That first competitive start should have put an extra edge on him and he is open to any amount of improvement.

Tullymurry Olive (Trap 4) - 19:09 Sheffield

Tullymurry Olive (T4) was quick to make her mark after arriving on these shores last summer, rapidly rising up the graded ladder to be a leading A1 operator by September. Her exploits in trials following seasonal rest show that the fire still burns brightly, and there have been excuses for things not going to plan in competitive action the last twice as she met with trouble on both occasions. There's a chance she can seize an early lead up the middle here and, with fitness unlikely to be an issue now, we're hopeful of a much-improved showing.

Trapper Jet (Trap 1) - 21:16 Sheffield

Trapper Jet (T1) has not yet got his head in front at Sheffield but he was only narrowly denied here two weeks ago, dropping a big hint that he's coming to the boil. His 16.54 when runner-up in this class back in December reads well in the context of this and all looks set fair for a big run.